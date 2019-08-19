Voya Finl (VOYA) Market Valuation Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 168,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 190,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01 million shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 215.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 32,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 48,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 15,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. On Thursday, February 28 GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 926 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,309 shares to 78,055 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 9,989 shares to 40,103 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,127 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).