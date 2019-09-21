Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding Has Raised by Carlson Capital L P; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Guild Investment Management Boosted Stake

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 114.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 393,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 738,479 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84M, up from 344,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 835,814 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

