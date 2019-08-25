Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa; Jbf Capital Position In First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Was Lifted

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 228.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 53,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 76,745 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 23,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.69M shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 42,333 shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. 926 shares valued at $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 18,445 shares to 40,136 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 39,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,739 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity.

