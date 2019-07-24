Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut Stake by $2.28 Million as Shares Rose; As John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Axiom International Investors Cut Holding by $1.76 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 19,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,828 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 39,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 65,851 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 46,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50M, down from 556,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 538,101 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 662,226 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.01% or 291,335 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 18,838 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Synovus invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 2,558 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Llc holds 20,792 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 378,708 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 301 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0% or 151,796 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 5,800 are held by Noesis Mangement. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 12,120 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 29 shares in its portfolio.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,256 shares to 12,160 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 34,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 76,745 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.8% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 105,600 shares. Hbk Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 123,655 shares. Bluemar Lc reported 2.94% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Utah Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Coastline Trust owns 8,075 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management holds 33,998 shares. Tillar invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 159,874 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 192,406 shares. Amp Investors Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.27% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 407,050 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V also bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87 million for 9.97 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.