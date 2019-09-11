Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Greenlight Capital Trimmed Stake by $15.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose While Rbo & Co Has Lowered Its Position by $3.22 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 823,986 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.43 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.47 million for 9.49 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $908.79M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

