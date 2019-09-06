Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Greenlight Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $15.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ionic Capital Management Position in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Has Lowered by $1.78 Million as Market Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 246,427 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video)

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 115,947 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Lp invested 1.45% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sector Pension Investment Board has 131,817 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zweig holds 46,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 60,477 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 9,042 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 123,000 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 2.39M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.07% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 4.35 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 15,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 114,699 were reported by Huber Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,809 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 51,841 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.49M for 9.15 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Css Ltd Llc Il invested in 0.06% or 100,087 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Whittier Tru has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Bennicas And Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.44% or 49,055 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 9,175 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd reported 11,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions reported 0% stake. Covington Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Trust Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 710,791 shares or 0.44% of the stock. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 74,150 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.01% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 12,267 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 48,213 shares.