Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Greenlight Capital Cut Its Holding by $15.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kemnay Advisory Services Holding in Target (TGT) Has Trimmed by $311,760 as Shares Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.22M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 5.53 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Thursday, February 28. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 61,200 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 283,047 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 5.17 million are held by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. State Street reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 28,262 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 310 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lomas Mngmt Ltd Com invested 3.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.18% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pnc Fincl Services Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 126,116 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Invesco Ltd holds 0.1% or 5.89M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Voya or Primerica: Which Life Insurer is Better Placed? – Zacks.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Prime Day Make Amazon Stock Great Again? – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the Valuation of Target Stock Is Lower Than Its Peers – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Under-The-Radar Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – International Business Times” with publication date: July 09, 2019.