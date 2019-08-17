Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Share Value Declined

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 52,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 522,364 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 575,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01M shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 13,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44,420 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,694 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 59,447 shares to 577,096 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp (LQD) by 2,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 30,016 shares. Interest Gru reported 10,079 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 210,887 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 141,403 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 2.03 million shares. Stifel Corporation holds 129,001 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 60,477 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 62 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 407,050 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 299,293 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.6% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Research holds 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 39,835 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

