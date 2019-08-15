Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Luminex (LMNX) Holder Rgm Capital Increased Its Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 168,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 190,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.80M shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 468,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.80M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 99,214 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares to 724,326 shares, valued at $86.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 10,301 shares. Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 114,699 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co accumulated 163,500 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 3,693 shares. Andra Ap reported 140,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited holds 0.05% or 10,758 shares in its portfolio. 802,248 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach And Company Ltd Liability In has invested 3.62% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jefferies Group Ltd Co invested in 0% or 7,136 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.58M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 407,050 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 126,116 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 19,338 shares. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 18,415 shares. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares to 113,258 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. 926 shares valued at $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

