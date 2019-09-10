Voya Finl (Call) (VOYA) Position Maintained by Samlyn Capital Llc; News (NWSA) Stock Value Rose While International Value Advisers Trimmed Its Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (VOYA) by 303.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 766,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.88 million, up from 252,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.33 million shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.68 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01M, down from 11.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 1.34M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel; 04/04/2018 – March 2018 Home Prices Surpass 2017 High; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP TO APPOINT 4 DIRECTORS INCLUDING CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED CO; CO TO APPOINT 2 DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 129.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $224.69M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 457.14% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

