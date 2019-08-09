Voya Financial (VOYA) to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019; Westover Capital Advisors Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 177.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2,999 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 4,686 shares with $742,000 value, up from 1,687 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $124.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 8.36M shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:VOYA) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Voya Financial Inc’s current price of $50.58 translates into 0.30% yield. Voya Financial Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 1.78 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc has 7,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.6% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 48,812 shares. Massachusetts-based Portolan Mgmt Lc has invested 0.54% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory reported 39,835 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P owns 2.39 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 45,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 1,866 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 9,421 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 77,909 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2,202 shares. Junto Cap Management Lp owns 350,699 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fiduciary Trust Commerce owns 15,463 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 31,300 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 was made by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. 926 shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M, worth $46,852.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Glob Limited Liability Company reported 2.29 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Hilltop holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,765 shares. Hemenway Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Redwood Invests Lc invested in 80,365 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.39% or 1.27M shares. Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swedbank invested in 0.92% or 1.22 million shares. Susquehanna Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 29,353 are held by First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust. Hl Fin Ser reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Windward Cap Management Com Ca reported 255,382 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3.76M shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated holds 1.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 75,200 shares.

