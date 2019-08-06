Voya Financial (VOYA) to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has $24 highest and $11 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 150.00% above currents $6.1 stock price. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. See Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) latest ratings:

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:VOYA) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Voya Financial Inc’s current price of $52.40 translates into 0.29% yield. Voya Financial Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 1.92 million shares traded or 49.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Mngmt Lc reported 2.94% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 179,931 shares. York Capital Mngmt Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 30,016 shares. Bain Cap Equity Management Limited Liability Corp holds 705,860 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc holds 9,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 43,932 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Asset Mngmt One has 70,861 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 6,486 were reported by Reliance Tru Of Delaware.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock or 926 shares. $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.51 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 17.19 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 728,567 shares traded or 70.05% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04