Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Value Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.49 Million; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Raised Its Intelsat (I) Holding by $492,750; Market Value Rose

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 742,345 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 909,844 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares to 201,650 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,709 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.