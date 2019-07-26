Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Kellogg Co (K) Market Value Rose, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Holding by $34.20 Million

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 2.91M shares traded or 21.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 1.19M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.67 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.