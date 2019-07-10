Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed by $1.49 Million Its Holding; Fiera Capital Decreased Korn Ferry (KFY) Stake by $915,596 as Market Valuation Declined

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 980,857 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 20,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,481 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 69,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 356,756 shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 15.97% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. On Friday, May 31 POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.88 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,248 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 126,116 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 9,171 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 49,035 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 118,766 shares. Principal Gru stated it has 18,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff And Associate Inc has 42,467 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 7,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Voya Inv Management Limited Co invested in 0% or 30,855 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.35% or 173,850 shares. 200,000 are owned by Caxton Lp. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 161,975 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.45 million for 12.65 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

