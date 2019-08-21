Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Price Rose While Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Position; As Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Declined, Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $945,400

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 1.01 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 129,100 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 145,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 1.66 million shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 1.51M shares stake. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 30,428 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Lc holds 0.01% or 1,942 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 40,170 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 93,880 shares. Asset One Company Limited reported 103,281 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 300 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc. Veritable LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Pnc Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 10,456 are owned by Stephens Ar. Holderness Invests Co owns 20,415 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.11% or 327,737 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group Is Making It Easier for Small Business Owners to Offer Group Benefits – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 36,600 shares to 442,000 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 247,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.