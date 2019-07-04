Voya Financial (VOYA) Shareholder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.49 Million; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Knoll (KNL) Position as Share Value Rose

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Knoll Inc. (KNL) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 256,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 817,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Knoll Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 122,253 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 695,424 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares to 558,961 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 378,688 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.06% or 131,817 shares. Cap Returns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 265,620 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp holds 26,245 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.58 million shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 6,677 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.06% or 77,909 shares. 291,326 were reported by Amp Investors. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 101,261 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 5,812 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Morgan Stanley holds 81,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,200 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 46,645 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 23,767 shares. Axa holds 28,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 78 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Lc accumulated 0.04% or 840,508 shares. 74,693 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated reported 13,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 715 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 134,969 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 675 shares.