Voya Financial (VOYA) Shareholder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $54.52 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.79 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.16 million shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 192,897 shares to 225,408 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 497,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics Helps Operation Backpack® Give Kids New School Supplies – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baupost a buyer of XPO Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Still Cheap After EPS Stunner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.