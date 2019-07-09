Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Value Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Position by $5.96 Million as Stock Rose

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 656,036 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc analyzed 30,337 shares as the company's stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 629,320 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY'S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management's Funds; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY'S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – Moody's Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $5.76 million activity. TAHL CINDY had sold 25,000 shares worth $400,000.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.88M for 9.89 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.