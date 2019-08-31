Voya Financial (VOYA) Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; As Umb Financial (UMBF) Market Value Declined, Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 46,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 186,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 232,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 111,326 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 872,965 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 51,279 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 671 shares. American Century Incorporated reported 2.94M shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has 21,378 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 1,262 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). 7,778 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 855,929 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0% or 160,275 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 6,237 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). 1.50 million were reported by Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas reported 35,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.43% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 26,208 shares to 223,726 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 28,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares to 294,395 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).