Voya Financial (VOYA) Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.49 Million as Stock Rose; As Danaher De (DHR) Shares Rose, Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp De (DHR) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 307,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421.44 million, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.26M shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.81M shares traded or 40.65% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Stru (NASDAQ:HSII) by 86,755 shares to 25,867 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,093 shares, and cut its stake in Transport Adr (NYSE:TGS).

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares to 74,883 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M also bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares.

