Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

As Asset Management businesses, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Voya Financial Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.37% and an $57.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.