Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voya Financial Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s average target price is $64, while its potential upside is 30.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.