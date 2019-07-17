Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Since Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 51 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voya Financial Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 14.10% at a $64 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 39.77%. 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.