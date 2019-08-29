Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

As Asset Management companies, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.80 N/A 3.43 16.39 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.80 N/A 0.63 23.82

Demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Voya Financial Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voya Financial Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Financial Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 31.14% at a $63.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voya Financial Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.92% respectively. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.