Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

As Asset Management companies, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.83 N/A 3.43 16.39 Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.60 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 highlights Voya Financial Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Voya Financial Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Voya Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Voya Financial Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cohen & Steers Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Voya Financial Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.67, with potential upside of 26.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Voya Financial Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.