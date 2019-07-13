Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Touches $56.93 High on Jul, 13; Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 11 trimmed and sold stock positions in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.76 million shares, up from 9.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $62.05 target or 9.00% above today’s $56.93 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.16 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $62.05 PT is reached, the company will be worth $734.13M more. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 789,311 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company has market cap of $12.44 million. The firm develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics.

Advisory Services Network Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for 5,000 shares. Bailard Inc. owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 25,603 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 2.50 million shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89M for 9.95 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig has 0.26% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 46,000 shares. Systematic L P holds 50,578 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd reported 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Westpac Corporation holds 77,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 8,765 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 59,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Alliancebernstein L P has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 159,874 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 500 shares. 242,565 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp holds 0.1% or 153,395 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co accumulated 767,302 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership owns 187,920 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 188,189 shares.