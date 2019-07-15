Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Reaches $56.74 52-Week High; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Has 0.9 Sentiment

The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.14 target or 6.00% above today’s $56.74 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.13B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $60.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $487.74M more. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 73,133 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 111 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 123 trimmed and sold stock positions in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 42.39 million shares, down from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Grand Canyon Education Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 91 Increased: 73 New Position: 38.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Releases Findings on the Needs of Caregivers and Employees With Disabilities in the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Launches New Digital Advice Platform to Support Retail Advisors and their Clients – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR, worth $51,255. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 1,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 755,110 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 159,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Communications has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Kirr Marbach & Co Ltd Liability Corp In has invested 3.62% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 61,684 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 5,530 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mackenzie Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 210,887 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability holds 45,973 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 57 are owned by Regions Fincl Corporation. Cna Corp owns 32,300 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 249,135 shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87 million for 9.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 6 School Stocks Are Worth Considering – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Education Outruns Peers & S&P 500, Surges 59% YTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.76 billion. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 7,703 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for 1.18 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 200,492 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 3.87% invested in the company for 11,000 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 2.89% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.25 million shares.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35 million for 31.76 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.