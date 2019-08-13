Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Reaches $49.90 After 5.00% Up Move; Virtra (VTSI) Sellers Increased By 1% Their Shorts

The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.70% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 1.05 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal AdministratorsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $7.15 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $52.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VOYA worth $357.45 million more.

Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) had an increase of 1% in short interest. VTSI’s SI was 20,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1% from 20,100 shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Virtra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s short sellers to cover VTSI’s short positions. The SI to Virtra Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.0323 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 5,381 shares traded. VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has declined 48.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VTSI News: 14/05/2018 – VIRTRA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY S BACKLOG WAS APPROXIMATELY $8.3 MLN; 09/04/2018 – VirTra and Force Science Institute Announce Law Enforcement Training; 04/04/2018 VirTra Generates Record $8.6 Million in Orders in First Quarter

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.89 million. The Company’s products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top SME Content, a content supplied with its simulators. It has a 33.89 P/E ratio. The firm also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agencyÂ’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

