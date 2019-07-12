Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) EPS Estimated At $1.43; Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position By $41.72 Million

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $1.43 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 26.55% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. VOYA’s profit would be $204.89 million giving it 9.96 P/E if the $1.43 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, Voya Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 33.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 230,608 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 74.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 105,146 shares with $14.25 million value, down from 414,200 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $77.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 1.57M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 185,843 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wright Investors Ser holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,587 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Asset Mngmt One holds 313,666 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 7,036 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 45,637 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 11,517 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 82,109 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability Co has 24,162 shares. 77,635 are owned by Pennsylvania Communications. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,226 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 13,510 shares. 1,941 are held by Benedict Advsrs Inc. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 777,186 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. York Glob Advsrs Lc owns 218,794 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1,453 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bain Capital Pub Equity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 705,860 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 61,200 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 416,333 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 2.03 million shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 532 shares. Aperio Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited has invested 0.14% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 953,354 shares.

