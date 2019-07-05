Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparison side by side

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Voya Financial Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has an average price target of $60, and a 5.49% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.