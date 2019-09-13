Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.84 N/A 3.43 16.39 The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 10.99 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. The Blackstone Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Voya Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Financial Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Voya Financial Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Financial Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.67, with potential upside of 18.24%. On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s potential downside is -0.94% and its average price target is $51.75. Based on the results given earlier, Voya Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than The Blackstone Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.