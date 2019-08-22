Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) Comparing side by side

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.83 N/A 3.43 16.39 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.88 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Voya Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $63.67, and a 26.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.51%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.