Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.87 N/A 3.43 16.39 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.74 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Voya Financial Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has an average target price of $63.25, and a 14.31% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%. 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.