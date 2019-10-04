Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Comparison side by side

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.47 139.45M 3.43 16.39 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voya Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Voya Financial Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Voya Financial Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 268,482,864.84% 5.8% 0.3% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$62.33 is Voya Financial Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voya Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.17% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.