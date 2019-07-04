Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39 Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Risk and Volatility

Voya Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jupai Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 6.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares and 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has 31.44% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.