Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparing side by side

Both Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39 Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voya Financial Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.47 beta indicates that Voya Financial Inc. is 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Jupai Holdings Limited’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has a 5.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28%. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.