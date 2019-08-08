Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Voya Financial Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.80% 0.30% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Voya Financial Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. N/A 52 16.39 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Voya Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

With average price target of $64, Voya Financial Inc. has a potential upside of 25.74%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Voya Financial Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Voya Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Voya Financial Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Voya Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc.’s rivals beat Voya Financial Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.