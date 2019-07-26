Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Voya Financial Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.80% 0.30% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Voya Financial Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. N/A 52 15.39 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Voya Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

With consensus price target of $64, Voya Financial Inc. has a potential upside of 11.73%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Voya Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Voya Financial Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Voya Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Voya Financial Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Voya Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Voya Financial Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.