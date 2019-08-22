Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.83 N/A 3.43 16.39 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.35 N/A 1.39 42.14

In table 1 we can see Voya Financial Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hamilton Lane Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Voya Financial Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Financial Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.67, with potential upside of 26.15%. Hamilton Lane Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a 6.08% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Voya Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.7%. Voya Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.