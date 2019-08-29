Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.77 N/A 3.43 16.39 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 141 3.36 N/A 14.34 9.83

In table 1 we can see Voya Financial Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Voya Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Voya Financial Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Volatility and Risk

Voya Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $63.67, while its potential upside is 28.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voya Financial Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has 39.94% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.