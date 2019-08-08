Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.82 N/A 3.43 16.39 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.16 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voya Financial Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Voya Financial Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Voya Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Voya Financial Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.82% and an $64 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.