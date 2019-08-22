Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.83 N/A 3.43 16.39 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.89 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Voya Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voya Financial Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Financial Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $63.67, and a 26.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.