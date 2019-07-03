Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Comparing side by side

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 140.47 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voya Financial Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 6.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.