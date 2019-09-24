Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.37 N/A 7.82 13.71

In table 1 we can see Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 3.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.