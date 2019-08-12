Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

As Asset Management companies, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.12 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Legg Mason Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Legg Mason Inc. has a consensus target price of $35.5, with potential downside of -3.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 91.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.