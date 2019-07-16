Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

As Asset Management businesses, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.89 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Garrison Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Garrison Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 36.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund was less bullish than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.