Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.26
|N/A
|0.05
|290.96
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 57.41% and 22.19% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.93%
|2.37%
|7.59%
|9.56%
|5.08%
|9.93%
For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.