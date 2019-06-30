Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.26 N/A 0.05 290.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 57.41% and 22.19% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.