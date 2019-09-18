Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.33 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.