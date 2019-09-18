Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.33
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
