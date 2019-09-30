Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Is At $7.14 Formed Wedge; Karpus Management Has Upped Its Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Position

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) formed wedge down with $6.57 target or 8.00% below today’s $7.14 share price. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) has $135.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 45,038 shares traded. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) has declined 7.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc increased Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Karpus Management Inc acquired 199,016 shares as Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC)’s stock 0.00%. The Karpus Management Inc holds 4.67M shares with $40.82 million value, up from 4.47 million last quarter. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr now has $251.30M valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 79,750 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 33,196 shares. Moreover, Next Fin Group has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 2,100 shares. 78,189 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 34,118 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,367 shares. Shaker Fincl Ser Ltd Llc invested 0.44% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 345,483 are held by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Mariner Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 12,588 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0% or 3,034 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 3,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Bulldog Ltd reported 153,517 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 38,440 shares.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Announces Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Profire Energy: Now May Not Be The Right Time To Invest – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Halliburton (HAL) Shares Decline 13% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Declining Rig Count Doesn’t Mean What You Think – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) stake by 15,083 shares to 387,398 valued at $58.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 41,413 shares and now owns 103,259 shares. Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Sh (VOO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.30 million shares or 6.34% more from 6.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com invested in 38,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associate has 218,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rivernorth Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD). Envestnet Asset accumulated 100,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De has 12,625 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,035 shares. Raymond James Services Inc has invested 0.01% in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD). Invesco holds 0% in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) or 595,897 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) for 1.12 million shares. Shaker Finance Svcs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 62,557 shares. Cordasco Network reported 4,840 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 22,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Llc has 0.11% invested in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD).